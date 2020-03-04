East Asia Minerals (CVE:EAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

East Asia Minerals Corp (CVE:EAS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 52000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $3.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

East Asia Minerals Company Profile (CVE:EAS)

East Asia Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. It holds 70% interest in Sangihe gold-copper project, which is located on the island of Sangihe covering an area of 42,000 hectares; and the Miwah gold project that consists of three contiguous exploration mining business permits covering 30,000 hectares located southeast of Banda Aceh in Aceh Province.

