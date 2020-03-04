Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 45,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,384,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 183,008 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.80.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $289.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,307.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.50 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

