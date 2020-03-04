Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $46.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $42.07 and last traded at $42.62, with a volume of 157192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.90.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $572.28 million, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

