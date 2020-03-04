Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after buying an additional 267,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.80.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $289.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,307.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.50 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

