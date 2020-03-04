DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.21

DREAM Unlimited Corp (TSE:DRM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.21 and last traded at C$13.09, with a volume of 165800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRM shares. CIBC lifted their price target on DREAM Unlimited from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on DREAM Unlimited from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.75. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

