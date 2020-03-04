Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Dorman Products worth $18,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Dorman Products by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products stock opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.29 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DORM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

