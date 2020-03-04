Diego Cadavid Sells 2,143 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) SVP Diego Cadavid sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $37,245.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,198. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 30,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

