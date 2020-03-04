Dialight (LON:DIA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $210.00

Dialight Plc (LON:DIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.83), with a volume of 9364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.83).

The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 million and a P/E ratio of -766.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 269.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 294.65.

Dialight Company Profile (LON:DIA)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

