Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 496.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758,042 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.78% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $56,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 111,827 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $15,608,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 250.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 97,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCPH. Nomura lifted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

In related news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 4,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $249,988.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,211.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher John Morl sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $99,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,981. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

