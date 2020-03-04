Day & Ennis LLC Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $289.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.87 and its 200 day moving average is $263.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.50 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,307.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.80.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

