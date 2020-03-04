David R. Epstein Acquires 12,800 Shares of Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Stock

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Director David R. Epstein purchased 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $46,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,098 shares in the company, valued at $241,257.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. Axcella Health Inc has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 440.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 1,168.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.