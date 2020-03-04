Daniel B. Wolfe Buys 22,887 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 22,887 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,774.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

180 Degree Capital stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. 180 Degree Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14.

Separately, ValuEngine cut 180 Degree Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TURN. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,379,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,978,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 379,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

