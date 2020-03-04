Daniel B. Wolfe Buys 22,887 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 22,887 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,774.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
180 Degree Capital stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. 180 Degree Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14.
Separately, ValuEngine cut 180 Degree Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.
