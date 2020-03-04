Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Stock Position Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,756 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cubic were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUB. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,643,000 after purchasing an additional 161,075 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,793,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,387,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,641,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cubic by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

CUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cubic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NYSE:CUB opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.26. Cubic Co. has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.47 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.35%. Cubic’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cubic’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

