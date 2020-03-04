Credit Suisse Group Lowers Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 2,100

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Societe Generale downgraded Anglo American to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,360 ($31.04) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,284.29 ($30.05).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 1,946.40 ($25.60) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.05. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a one year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,901.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,957.40.

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, for a total transaction of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

