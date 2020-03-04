Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.09.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Corning stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. Corning has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,539,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Corning by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 54,204 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Corning by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 19,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

