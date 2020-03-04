Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 51,274 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $61,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 191,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,960,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $252,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 78.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,781 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $353,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 62.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,627 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $329.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.50. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $278.50 and a twelve month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.70.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

