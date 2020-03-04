Confluence Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Confluence Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.3% of Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $289.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.87 and a 200 day moving average of $263.88. The company has a market cap of $1,307.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

