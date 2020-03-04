CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Position Lessened by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of CommVault Systems worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 155.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems stock opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -112.59, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.97. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $67.82.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

