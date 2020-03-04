Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $35.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Community Financial Corp(Maryland) an industry rank of 46 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Community Financial Cor has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $177.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Community Financial Cor will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Stone, Jr. acquired 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $147,435.39. Also, CEO William J. Pasenelli acquired 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,145.13. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

