Comerica Bank Sells 566 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,780,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $212,841,000 after acquiring an additional 765,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,516,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 638.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 394,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,702 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHLB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $33.72.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

