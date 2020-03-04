Comerica Bank Sells 526 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,363,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,971 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,490,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,620,000 after purchasing an additional 180,812 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,178,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,228,000 after purchasing an additional 202,240 shares during the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,039,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,084,000 after purchasing an additional 94,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 974,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,416,000 after purchasing an additional 688,487 shares during the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYAAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

