Comerica Bank Sells 3,499 Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of American Axle & Manufact. worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

AXL opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $720.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.51.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

