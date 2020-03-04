Comerica Bank Sells 2,018 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Sally Beauty worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,136,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 933,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,898,000 after buying an additional 124,437 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1,096.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 702,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 643,502 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 103,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 414,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 147,897 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Mcmaster purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,575.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,070.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $120,870.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,150 shares of company stock valued at $271,458. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SBH opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $21.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 376.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.