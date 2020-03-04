Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the third quarter worth about $5,522,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 28.8% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 212,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,469,000 after buying an additional 47,517 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 6.1% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,082,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,161,000 after buying an additional 62,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the third quarter worth about $1,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMX opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52 week low of $79.80 and a 52 week high of $100.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.24.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

