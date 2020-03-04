Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4,503.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RCI opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average is $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCI. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

