Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Harsco worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,995,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1,476.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,058,000 after purchasing an additional 63,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 10,575.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,521 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,067,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 502,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

HSC opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $956.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.27.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Harsco had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $399.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harsco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

