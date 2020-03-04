Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HTA stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.38. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $34.01.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

HTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

