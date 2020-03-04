Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Boot Barn worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Boot Barn by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 42,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boot Barn by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,777,000 after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 1,395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 281,508 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Boot Barn by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of BOOT opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $858.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.