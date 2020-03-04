Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 425.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $333,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period.

VCIT opened at $94.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $95.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

