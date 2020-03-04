Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Derby & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 261,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,656,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,841,000 after purchasing an additional 175,211 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $138.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $125.28 and a one year high of $156.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

