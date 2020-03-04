Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,366,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,192 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.59.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

