Comerica Bank Invests $1.16 Million in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 18,837.2% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 643,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,353,000 after purchasing an additional 640,464 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 8,168.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,156,000 after acquiring an additional 395,101 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Nevro by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after acquiring an additional 73,578 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,108,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,109,000.

NYSE NVRO opened at $129.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.95. Nevro Corp has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $148.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 49.96% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $2,128,108.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVRO shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.77.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

