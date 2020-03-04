Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 104.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 192,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.28.

Shares of OKTA opened at $131.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of -80.09 and a beta of 0.91. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. Okta’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $110,798.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,051.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total value of $5,974,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,891,102 over the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

