Comerica Bank Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 156,724 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.17% of Callon Petroleum worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,387,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after buying an additional 993,351 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 129,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 70,752 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 691,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 16,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,949 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 147,258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $477.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPE shares. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,225,238.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,278,188.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

