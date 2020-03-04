Comerica Bank Has $1.17 Million Position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 430,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,993.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of CAR opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

