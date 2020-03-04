Comerica Bank Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,554 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,361,000 after purchasing an additional 558,052 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 24,445,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,582,000 after purchasing an additional 684,105 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,572,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,677,000 after purchasing an additional 300,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,238,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,058,000 after purchasing an additional 426,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

M opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

