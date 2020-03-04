Comerica Bank Has $1.14 Million Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,249 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5,900.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NOK shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

Shares of NOK opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of -379,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. Analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

