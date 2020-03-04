Comerica Bank Has $1.11 Million Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,616 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 254,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 94,890 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,054,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 287,558 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,175,416 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,646,000 after buying an additional 106,209 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COG shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.38. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

