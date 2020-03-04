Comerica Bank Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.98.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $291,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,774 shares in the company, valued at $768,022.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $444,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,700 shares of company stock worth $1,120,152. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $968.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.