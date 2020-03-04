Comerica Bank Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCAU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,719,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,373,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,070,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 406,214 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 286,205 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 881.4% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 220,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 198,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCAU opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.62. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

