Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Medifast worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 31.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Medifast by 18.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Medifast by 58.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Medifast by 6.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Medifast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

NYSE MED opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $956.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.88. Medifast Inc has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $159.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.30.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Medifast had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The firm had revenue of $170.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medifast Inc will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

