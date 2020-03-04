Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of CommVault Systems worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average is $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $67.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -112.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.97.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.