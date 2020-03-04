Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after buying an additional 63,512 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 23,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,439,000 after buying an additional 221,069 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $682.27 million, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.35). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

