Comerica Bank Acquires 876 Shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in GMS by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 24,351 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in GMS by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in GMS by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GMS from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

NYSE:GMS opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. GMS Inc has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $861.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.95 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GMS Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

