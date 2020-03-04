Comerica Bank Acquires 5,911 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FBC opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

