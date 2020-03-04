Comerica Bank Acquires 2,550 Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,936 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Covanta worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after purchasing an additional 35,711 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,796 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Covanta in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Covanta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of CVA opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 226.67 and a beta of 1.22. Covanta Holding Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.43 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

