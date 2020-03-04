Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Director Purchases $42,082.00 in Stock

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Director Elizabeth E. Randall bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $42,082.00.
CLBK stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. Columbia Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.54.
Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $56.14 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Financial Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Columbia Financial Company Profile
Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
