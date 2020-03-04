Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Director Purchases $42,082.00 in Stock

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Director Elizabeth E. Randall bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $42,082.00.

CLBK stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. Columbia Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $56.14 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Financial Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 42.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.