Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $17,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COKE shares. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $211.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a fifty-two week low of $190.43 and a fifty-two week high of $413.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.75.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 19.86%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.