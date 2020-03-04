Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $136.25

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 136.25 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 138.45 ($1.82), with a volume of 17391174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.45 ($1.82).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CINE shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cineworld Group from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cineworld Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 306.92 ($4.04).

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 178.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 209.40.

In related news, insider Camela Galano bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £17,800 ($23,414.89). Also, insider Helen A. Weir bought 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,450.83 ($12,432.03). In the last three months, insiders have bought 57,127 shares of company stock worth $12,486,083.

Cineworld Group Company Profile (LON:CINE)

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

