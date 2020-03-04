Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,851 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Rush Enterprises worth $18,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,910,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 321,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $49.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.33). Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RUSHA. ValuEngine upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

